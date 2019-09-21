South Fayette helmet green

McDONALD — Naman Alemada completed 9 of 11 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as South Fayette defeated Hopewell, 49-14, in a non-conference game.

Alemada threw first-half touchdowns to Ryan McGuire, Andrew Franklin and a pair to Luke Pschirer.

Landon Lutz then came in at quarterback and threw a touchdown to older brother Nolan Lutz with 11 seconds left in the first half to give South Fayette (4-1) a 49-0 halftime lead.

Jay'Von Jeter threw and ran for a touchdown in the second half for Hopewell (1-4).

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription