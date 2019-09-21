McDONALD — Naman Alemada completed 9 of 11 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as South Fayette defeated Hopewell, 49-14, in a non-conference game.
Alemada threw first-half touchdowns to Ryan McGuire, Andrew Franklin and a pair to Luke Pschirer.
Landon Lutz then came in at quarterback and threw a touchdown to older brother Nolan Lutz with 11 seconds left in the first half to give South Fayette (4-1) a 49-0 halftime lead.
Jay'Von Jeter threw and ran for a touchdown in the second half for Hopewell (1-4).