McDONALD — Naman Alemada passed two two touchdowns, Andrew Franklin ran for two scores and South Fayette's defense delivered a shutout as the Lions overwhelmed West Mifflin 52-0 Friday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
Second-seeded South Fayette (10-1) will play third-seeded Belle Vernon (9-1) in the semifinals next week.
Alemada completed nine of 13 passes for 170 yards, including touchdowns of 25 yards to Ryan McGuire and 47 yards to Joseph Audia. McGuire had three receptions for 84 yards.
Franklin, who rushed for 138 yards on 14 carries, had a 16-yard TD run in the first quarter that made it 10-0 and added a one3-yard plunge that gave the Lions a 38-0 edge at halftime.
Zack Blank and Henry Lex had one-yard TD runs for the Lions and Justin Caputo opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal.
Tyrell Ogeltree rushed for 130 yards on 30 carries for West Mifflin (6-5).