PLEASANT HILLS — Thomas Jefferson accomplished something Friday night against South Fayette that hasn't happened for 15 years.
TJ beat South Fayette, 27-0, shutting the Lions out for the first time since a 20-0 loss to Brentwood in 2006.
Quarterback Joe Leske scored on a 2-yard run and threw an 80-yard pass to McClain Flinn as the Jaguars moved to 2-0. South Fayette fell to 2-1.
Elias Lipencott opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter and finished it with a 5-yard run with 3:12 remaining to play.
Leske completed 4 of 7 passes for 143 yards and was not intercepted. He also rushed for 51 yards, one of three TJ players to gain at least 50 yards rushing.
South Fayette quarterback completed 10 of 20 passes for 129 yards with no interceptions. Nate Deanes rush 8 time for 14 yards and South Fayette rushed for minus-14 yards.