It was Senior Night for the Trinity Hillers, and it literally rained on their parade.
Steady, light rain showers put a damper on the festivities, but the rain did not slow down either team’s offense. In a game full of offensive fireworks, the Laurel Highlands edged Trinity 39-34 in a pivotal Class 4A Big Seven Conference game Friday night at Hiller Field.
Laurel Highlands (3-3, 6-3), which clinched a playoff berth, entered on a three-game losing streak, knowing it needed to get back on track.
“I think our team will do a good job; they’ve been mentally tough all year.” Laurel Highlands head coach Rich Kolesar said before the game. “We know it was a tough stretch, but all our goals are ahead of us, so we’re focused on winning.”
That tough stretch of games included a trip to Belle Vernon and home games against Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport. All three teams are in a highly competitive race for the Big Eight conference title.
The Hillers entered the night with a clear plan – control the clock on offense and keep the ball out of the hands of Laurel Highlands junior quarterback Rodney Gallagher.
“We need to run the ball.” Trinity head coach Jon Miller said before the game “We’re going to run the ball and try to keep them in front of us when we’re on defense.”
It was Trinity that got the scoring started when sophomore running back Andrew Durig had over 70 yards rushing on the first series of the game and finished the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run. Not even two minutes later, Gallagher scored on a 23-yard touchdown run.
“They’re a good team.” Kolesar said. “Coach Miller does a great job. We knew they were going to be tough offensively and they made us work all night.”
The first half was a back-and-forth game with only one punt and each team trading scores. The Hillers had trouble passing the ball in the first half and it led to a punt on their third drive. Following that punt, Gallagher scored on a 75-yard touchdown run that gave the Mustangs a 19-14 lead.
“He has big goals for this team.” Kolesar said about Gallagher. “He knew he had to step up and have a big game. I’m so proud of him.”
A big game might be an understatement when talking about Gallagher’s performance. The junior quarterback tallied six total touchdowns – five on the ground and one through the air. he found junior tight end Kaden Friel on a six-yard TD pass.
Gallagher rushed for 283 yards on 20 carries but also made key plays throwing the football, completing 10 passes on 11 attempts for 96 yards.
While Gallagher was making big plays for Laurel Highlands, a handful of Hillers scored for Trinity. Sophomore Dominic DeRubbo scored when he scooped up a blocked punt early in the third quarter and his classmate Luke Lacock scored twice in the second half.
The game came down to a pivotal 4th-and-2 for Trinity on the Laurel Highlands 21-yard line. Roberts took a bootleg fake off the left side, but he was met by Laurel Highlands junior Tahji Hooper and was stopped short of the first-down marker with less than a minute remaining.
Laurel Highlands (6-3, 2-3) will wrap up its regular season with a non-conference game at crosstown rival Uniontown.
Andrew Durig was a bright spot for the Hillers, rushing for 234 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown.
Trinity will look to rebound next week when the Hillers wrap up the season with a trip to Monongahela to face Ringgold.