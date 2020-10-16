CHARLEROI – In what was a slugfest early, Washington scored 25 second-half points to pull away for a 39-0 victory over Charleroi in a Century Conference game Friday night.
“We have to build off of how we played in the second half,” said Washington coach Mike Bosnic. “The first half looked a lot like some of the mistakes we have been making all year long.
“We talked at halftime and am happy with how the kids came out and played in the second half.”
Charleroi coach Brady Barbero knew his team was hanging in there early but that the second half was the difference.
“We played a good first half and didn’t capitalize on a few opportunities that we had,” he said. “We were in the red zone multiple times and didn’t score.
“The wheels kind of fell off in the second half, had some turnovers and could not recover.”
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Prexies (4-1, 4-2) needed only four plays to get on the scoreboard.
The key play in the 67-yard drive was a 63-yard pass from Davoun Fuse to Tayshawn Levy.
On the next play, Mike Allen went in from two yards out. The extra point was no good and Washington led 6-0 with 9:48 to go in the first quarter.
Both defenses controlled the rest of the first quarter, and it continued into the second.
Charleroi (2-4, 2-4) looked primed to find the end zone late in the second. The Cougars had taken over near midfield and drove to the Washington seven-yard line, but Michael Allen intercepted a Brendan Harps pass.
On the ensuing play, Levy raced 77 yards for a touchdown and the two-point conversion made the score 14-0 with 3:01 to go in the half.
In the first half, Washington had 175 yards on 19 plays while the Prexies limited the Cougars to 42 yards.
After a Charleroi turnover at its own 10 on its second drive of the second half, Allen gave Washington a 20-0 lead after a two-yard touchdown run.
Two plays later, Allen iced the game when he returned an interception 40 yards to give the Prexies a 26-0 lead.
Vandell Page and Carlos Harper rushed for fourth quarter touchdowns to close the scoring for the Prexies.
For the game, Washington had 259 yards on 35 plays while its defense, under the lead of defensive coordinator John Digon, limited Charleroi to 109 total yards on 58 plays.
Levy (72) and Allen (62) combined for 134 yards rushing.
Allen finished with two interceptions for Washington with Brandon Patterson and Ruben Gordon also adding picks while Glenn Porter had an interception for Charleroi.
On top of the five combined interceptions, the teams combined for nine fumbles, four of which were lost with the Prexies losing three of their five fumbles.
Washington plays Frazier in an important contest next week as the winner will finish in no worse than second place.