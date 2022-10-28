BURGETTSTOWN — Matt Sieg had seven touchdowns and 366 yards rushing as Fort Cherry beat Burgettstown, 48-34, in a Class 1A game in the Black Hills Conference Friday.
The win gives Fort Cherry (5-2, 7-3) second place in the conference. The Rangers won the three-team tiebreaker with OLSH and Burgettstown because of point differential. Burgettstown finishes third based on its win over OLSH.
All three teams made the playoffs and will find their opponents when the pairings are released Saturday afternoon.
Fort Cherry used three touchdowns runs and a pass by quarterback Matt Sieg to lead FC to a 27-14 at halftime. Sieg scored the first touchdown of the game on 13-yard run and last of the second quarter on a short run. In between, he threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Adam Wolfe and broke off a 75-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Burgettstown scored on a 23-yard pass from Sonde Lunde to Zach Shrockman and a 1-yard run by Brodie Kuzior, who finished with 21 carries for 178 yards.
Sieg had two more touchdowns in the second half.
