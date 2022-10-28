Fort Cherry football helmet

BURGETTSTOWN — Matt Sieg had seven touchdowns and 366 yards rushing as Fort Cherry beat Burgettstown, 48-34, in a Class 1A game in the Black Hills Conference Friday.

The win gives Fort Cherry (5-2, 7-3) second place in the conference. The Rangers won the three-team tiebreaker with OLSH and Burgettstown because of point differential. Burgettstown finishes third based on its win over OLSH.

