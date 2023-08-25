PITTSBURGH — Matt Sieg ran for three touchdowns and threw for one in Fort Cherry's 42-6 victory over Northgate on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Seig ran for 196 yards on 12 carries and was 5-of-10 for 70 yards. Teammate Ethan Faletto gained 67 yards on 10 attempts and scored on a six-yard run.
