McDONALD — Matt Sieg had an hand in five touchdowns as Fort Cherry rolled to a 69-20 thumping over Northgate at Jim Garry Stadium on Friday night.
Sieg threw three touchdown and ran for two others, helping the Rangers to a season-opening win.
Nate Heirendt rushed for 111 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown.
Sieg completed 9 of 12 passes for 237 yards and the three touchdowns.
