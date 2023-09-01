McDONALD — Matt Sieg had a hand in half of Fort Cherry's touchdowns as the Rangers rolled to a 55-13 non-conference victory over Carmichaels on Friday at Fort Cherry.
The Rangers (2-0) built up a 35-0 lead after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 48-0 at halftime.
Evan Rogers opened the scoring when he snagged a 31-yard pass from Sieg for a 6-0 lead. Sieg's 62-yard run and two-point conversion carry provided the home team with a 14-0 advantage.
Shane Cornali caught touchdown passes of 75 and 24 yards from Sieg before Ethan Faletto's one-yard run capped the first-quarter scoring. Nick Massey made three of his six PATs in the opening period.
Nathan Heirendt (47 yards) and Faletto (14 yards) scored in the second quarter.
Ambrose Adamson caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Donaldson and ran for a 22-yard score for the Mikes (0-2) in the third quarter.
Faletto closed the scoring on a 65-yard run.
Sieg was 7 of 9 for 161 yards and his 62-yard sprint was the only time he carried the ball. Cornali caught four passes for 111 yards and Faletto ran for 166 yards on nine carries. Heirendt racked up 72 yards on four attempts.
