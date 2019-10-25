Waynesburg Central 2019 helmet

DORMONT — It went all downhill for Waynesburg after scoring the opening touchdown as it surrendered 40 unanswered points and fell to Keystone Oaks, 40-7, in a Class 3A Tri-County West Conference game Friday night.

Darnell Johnson gave Waynesburg (0-7, 2-8) a 7-0 lead with 7:03 left in the first quarter on a two-yard touchdown run.

Keystone Oaks (3-4, 6-4) responded quickly with a touchdown of similar distance one minute and three seconds later by Nick Whittington. That was followed by a one-yard score from quarterback Logan Shrubb and a pair of touchdown passes to give the Golden Eagles a 26-7 halftime lead.

Shrubb had four total touchdowns for Keystone Oaks.

