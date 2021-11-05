CARMICHAELS — C.J. Miller ran for three touchdowns and Shenango reeled off 19 unanswered points to stun Tri-County South Conference runnerup Carmichaels 31-13 in a Class A first-round game Friday night.
Shenango (4-6) forged an early 12-0 lead before Carmichaels (8-3) scored on a 24-yard pass from Trenton Carter to Michael Stewart, cutting the gap to 12-7 with 5:13 left in the first half.
Shenango, however, then took control of the game, opening a 31-7 lead as Miller scored on a pair of runs, covering two and 16 yards, and Dalton Peters caught a nine-yard scoring pass Sam Patton.
Peters and Patton hooked up on a 21-yard TD strike to open the scoring and Miller tallied his first touchdown on a 20-yard jaunt that made it 12-0 with 8:26 left before halftime.
Carter capped the scoring for Carmichaels on a five-yard scamper with 1:05 remaining.
Carmichaels had its winning streak end at four games.