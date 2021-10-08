HARMONY — A Mike Evans pass to the end zone was intercepted in the second overtime as Seneca Valley came away with a 24-17 victory over the Big Macs in a Class 6A Quad County Conference game Friday night.
Nolan Dworek tied the game and sent it to overtime with a 30-yard run late in regulation. Anthony Finney made a field goal in the first overtime to give C-M a 17-14 lead but Cam Bush tied the game with a field goal of his own.
Seneca Valley (3-1, 5-2) scored a touchdown on its next possession when Dworek went over from 5 yards out, giving the Raiders their first lead of the game.
Evans was picked off in the end zone on a fourth-down pass.
Canon-McMillan (2-2, 4-3) built a 14-6 halftime lead thanks to the running of tailback Ryan Angott and quarterback Mike Evans.
Angott opened the scoring by going 11 yards into the end zone. Finney nailed the extra point.
Evans took a fourth-down snap and went four yards for a score. Finney's kick made it 14-6.
Senea Valley scored on a 27-yards pass from Graham Hancox to Brandon Ross. The extra-point try was missed.