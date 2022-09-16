McMURRAY – After three weeks of non-conference play, league games have officially begun in Western Pennsylvania. In a Class 5A Allegheny Six matchup Friday night, the Peters Township Indians came back to defeat South Fayette, 42-28.
South Fayette was leading 21-14 at halftime, but adjustments made by Peters Township gave them the upper edge. The Indians outscored the Lions 28-7 in the second half, making play after play to get them the win.
“We didn’t make any (adjustments),” head coach TJ Plack of Peters Township said. “We use a four-quarter game. ... We knew we had the ball coming out in the second half. All we had to do is drive and put the ball in the end zone and play those last two quarters.”
“We thought our kids played hard at times,” South Fayette coach Joe Rossi said. “We hung in there for a little while, but we got to be much better.”
Peters Township opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run by Richie Woods with 9:50 left in the first to make it 7-0 with the made extra point. South Fayette took less than a minute to respond with a 35-yard run by Nate Deanes to tie the score at 7-7 with 9:05 in the first.
The Lions found the end zone once more that quarter on a 67-yard connection between Nico Lamonde and Dom Monz. The PAT was botched, however, leaving it 13-7 with 6:34 left.
With 1:13 in the first, the Indians took the lead on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Chris Cibrone to Brendan McCullough to make it 14-13.
What looked like another touchdown drive by Peters Township suddenly became points for South Fayette when Cibrone was picked off by Spence Hondru, who returned it 91 yards for a pick-six with 8:09 before halftime. Lamonde hit Wesmyn Wright on the two-point conversion to make it 21-14 going into halftime.
In the second half, Deanes grabbed two interceptions before either team scored, but it ended up being the Indians to score first on a Cibrone touchdown pass to Reston Lehman. Lehman scored again on the defensive side a few plays later, on a 14-yard fumble return, to make it 28-21 in favor of Peters Township.
Cibrone turned to his legs to score when he got a three-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to two scores in the fourth quarter.
South Fayette made it a one-score game again on a Deanes’ one-yard TD run, but Cibrone ran it in again from nine yards out to put the game away at 42-28.
“We have to be able to finish,” Rossi said. “It’s been that way all season. We haven’t finished. It’s up to us to get back to the drawing board.”
“A well-coached team,” Plack said about South Fayette. “A hard-fought game. Rossi does a great job over there in all aspects of the game.”
South Fayette (0-1, 2-2) looks to bounce back as it hosts Canon-McMillan at home for their next game. Peters Township (1-0, 4-0) will visit Upper St. Clair in another conference matchup.
