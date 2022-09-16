McMURRAY – After three weeks of non-conference play, league games have officially begun in Western Pennsylvania. In a Class 5A Allegheny Six matchup Friday night, the Peters Township Indians came back to defeat South Fayette, 42-28.

South Fayette was leading 21-14 at halftime, but adjustments made by Peters Township gave them the upper edge. The Indians outscored the Lions 28-7 in the second half, making play after play to get them the win.

