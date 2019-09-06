ALVERTON — Southmoreland continued its hot start to the season by getting three touchdown runs from Colt Harper and four scores from Zach Cernuto to beat Carmichaels 48-25 Friday night in the Interstate Conference at Russ Grimm Field.
Harper ran for TDs of two, 25 and 20 yards. Cernuto threw three TD passes, including two to Riley Comforti, and ran for another score. Southmoreland improved to 2-0 in the conference and 3-0 overall.
Kevin Kelly had TD runs of 14 and one yards for Carmichaels (1-1, 1-1), Bailey Jones had a 20-yard score and Michael Robinson botted a 21-yard field goals. The Mikes trailed 20-17 at halftime but were outscored 14-0 in the third quarter.