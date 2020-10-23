HOUSTON — Jimmy Sadler ran for six touchdowns and Chartiers-Houston's defense blanked Waynesburg in the second half as the Bucs pulled away for a 41-14 victory in a Class 2A Century Conference game Friday night.
After the first half ended tied 14-14, Sadler broke open the game in the third quarter with TD runs of 26 and 28 yards.
He added two more in the fourth quarter.
Sadler had a 37-yard run that opened the scoring in the first quarter and gave the Bucs a 14-6 lead with his second TD of the game in the second quarter. He finished with 286 yards, the most of any Terry Fetsko-coached team at C-H.
Both teams netted 233 yards of offense through three quarters.
Chartiers-Houston ended the season at 3-3 in the conference and 3-4 overall. Waynesburg is winless at 0-6, 0-7.