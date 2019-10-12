CALIFORNIA — Cochise Ryan ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries, passed for another score and tacked on a two-point conversion run, powering California to a wild 67-34 victory over Bentworth in the Tri-County South Conference on Friday night.
Ryan scored on runs of 51, 2, 11 and 4 yards and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Qualk, who also had a 24-yard scoring run.
There was plenty of offense to go around in this one. Bentworth's Shawn Dziak completed 16 of 32 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Owen Petrisek caught seven passes for 107 yards, including scoring tosses of 22, 33, 15 and 8 yards. he also intercepted a pass.
Seth Adams had a touchdown runs for Bentworth (2-4, 2-6).
Damani Stafford had scoring runs of 4 and 19 yards for Cal (4-1, 5-3). Colton Lusk had a 17-yard touchdown jaunt.