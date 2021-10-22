BURGETTSTOWN — Caleb Russell ran for two second-half touchdowns and Burgettstown held off Union for a 12-8 victory in a Class A Big Seven Conference game at Hill Memorial Stadium Friday night.
After a scoreless first half, Russell scored on a three-yard burst late in the third quarter to give the Blue Devils (2-4, 4-4) a 6-0 lead.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Russell added a two-yard TD plunge that made it 12-0.
Union (1-5, 3-6) scored with less than two minutes remaining, when quarterback Brylon Thomas broke free for a 46-yard touchdown scamper. Thomas passed for the two-point conversion to make it a four-point game but Burgettstown was able to drain the remaining time off the scoreboard.
Union 0 0 0 8 8
Burgettstown 0 0 6 6 12
B’town — Caleb Russell 3 yard run (kick failed) 1:05 left in 3rd Q
B’town — Caleb Russell 2 yard run (pass failed) 7/15 left in 4th Q
Union — Braylon Thomas 46 yard run (Jackson Clark catch from Braylon Thomas) 1:46 left in the 4th Q