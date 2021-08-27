MAPLETOWN — A.J. Vanata and Landan Stevenson each ran for two touchdowns, and Brody Evans caught two scoring passes from Max Vanata, as Mapletown won its opener, 42-8 over Avella in a nonconference game Friday night.
The teams will meet again later in the season at Avella, with that game counting in the Tri-County South Conference standings.
A.J. Vanata gave Mapletown a 15-0 lead in the first quarter with scoring runs of 17 and six yards. Stevenson had an eight-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Evans hauled in a 12-yard TD pass midway through the second quarter, giving the Maples a 28-0 edge at halftime.
Stevenson tacked on a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter before Max Vanata and Evans hooked up again, this time for a 25-yard TD.
Avella's lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter when Brandon Samol caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Cole Jaworowski.
Stevenson led all rushers with 159 yards on 16 carries. Max Vanata completed three of six passes for 55 yards.