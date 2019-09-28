MONONGAHELA — Clay Rosensteel kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give Ringgold a 16-13 victory over Beaver in a non-conference game at Joe Montana Stadium.
It was the first win for Ringgold (1-5) in 721 days, on Oct. 6, 2017 at Uniontown. It also was the initial win for first-year Ringgold coach Darwin Manges.
Beaver led 13-7 after three quarters but a one-yard run by Jacob Duncan tied the score with 10:36 remaining. James Minnie opened the scoring with a six-yard TD run for Ringgold.
Ringgold's defense held Beaver (1-5) to only four first down and 94 total yards.