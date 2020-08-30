By John Sacco
For the Observer-Reporter
In the wide-open Class A Tri-County South Conference, failure to consider the Jefferson-Morgan Rockets as contenders would be unwise.
Despite having endured seven consecutive losing seasons and some difficult losses along the way, Jefferson-Morgan might just be ready to win in 2020.
“I expect us to compete at a very high level,” said Rockets coach Aaron Giorgi. “I don’t think there is an easy pick to win the Tri-County South Conference this season. It looks pretty balanced.”
Jefferson-Morgan has suffered through some difficult seasons over the past decade. The Rockets have had just one winning season (2012) in the past 10 years. Their last postseason victory was in 2006.
Those streaks could end this year.
Giorgi thinks the fortunes are about to change for Jefferson-Morgan.
“Certainly, this team has a strong work ethic and the kids are very committed and work well as a team,” Giorgi said. “We have depth for the first time in a long time.
“We have a very large group of underclassmen. We have a lot of sophomores we expect to contribute this season.
“Of course, I am worried about health because of the pandemic and about injuries, the latter is something you worry bout every season.”
Jefferson-Morgan listed only six seniors on its preseason roster and a total of 22 combined sophomores and freshmen.
Sophomore Cole Jones (5-11, 190) is the quarterback. Senior Jonathan Wolfe (5-10, 235) returns to the backfield after rushing for more than 1,000 yards a year ago.
Junior Colt Fowler (6-4, 185) and senior Owen Maddich (6-5, 190) give Jefferson-Morgan range and skill at wide receiver.
Jones and Fowler will be the Rockets’ safeties defensively. Maddich and Wolfe will be their defensive ends.
Giorgi is excited about and confident in his offensive line.
Jefferson-Morgan returns starting junior guards in Gage Falcon (5-10, 195) and Mason McNett (5-11, 205).
At tackle, the Rockets will start senior Logan Rodes (6-1, 255) and Andrew Vessels (6-2, 300).
“We have size and experience on the line,” Giorgi said. “In single-A football, you’ll see most of the same names on the opposite side of the ball.”
The last time Jefferson-Morgan advanced to the WPIAL Class A semifinals was 2006. The Rockets defeated Duquesne – the last game in Duquesne football history – before losing to Rochester.
A year ago, Jefferson-Morgan went 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the Tri-County South.
The Rockets defeated Avella, Mapletown and Benwtorth in 2019 – scoring at least 42 points in each of those wins – and would have been over the .500 mark in the conference if not for a heartbreaking loss to Monessen in the final seconds.
Giorgi’s coaching staff is highlighted by longtime Rockets assistant Dennis Garrett – one of the top athletes in school history – Tim Jones, Brent Baker, Dave Devecka, Troy Barnhart, Brandon Pelosi and Jake Earnest.
The Rockets will be competing against Avella, Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene in the Tri-County South.
The Rockets will open at traditional rival Carmichaels, which is dropping back into Class A this season, Sept. 11. They will host Mapletown and West Greene the final two games of the season.
Giorgi thinks Jefferson-Morgan can be a factor for the one or two playoff spots available from the Tri-County South in 2020.
“That’s the idea,” Giorgi said. “We have very high expectations. We have to compete. We have to prove ourselves and compete for a conference championship.
“I don’t think you can discount any team. You can’t slip up. All seven games will matter. There will be no recovery time.”