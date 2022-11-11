Fort Cherry football helmet

McDONALD – To say this season’s edition of the Fort Cherry Rangers exceeded expectations on the football field would be an understatement.

Though the Rangers (8-4) saw their campaign come to a close via a 30-14 loss to perennial Class A power Rochester (7-4) Friday night at soggy South Fayette High School, coach Tanner Garry can take solace this young group will be back for more in 2023.

