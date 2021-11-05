FREEDOM — Sal Laure had 156 of Rochester's 344 rushing yards and the Rams defeated Mapletown 35-0 in a Class A first-round playoff game Friday night at Freedom High School.
Rochester (8-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to forge a 29-0 halftime lead.
Laure opened the scoring with a 57-yard TD burst and J.D. Azulay added a 56-yard scamper before the first quarter ended.
Azulay tacked on his second TD, a one-yard plunge, midway through the second quarter and a three-yard Denny Robinson run with 29 seconds left in the first half gave the Rams a 29-0 lead.
The only scoring in the second half was a 33-yard run by Laure midway through the third quarter.
Landan Stevenson rushed for 146 yards on only 12 carries for Mapletown (6-5). Quarterback Max Vanata completed five of 11 passes for 32 yards and was intercepted twice.