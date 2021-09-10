HERMINIE — Connor Roberts threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and Andrew Durig scored three first-quarter TDs as Trinity rolled to its first win of the season, 41-6, over Yough in a nonconference game Friday night.
Roberts completed eight of 12 passes for 225 yards and TDs of 38 yards to Durig, 25 yards to Braydon May and 35 yards to Jeremy Sikora.
Sikora had 162 receiving yards.
Durig opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown scamper and made it 14-0 in the opening quarter when he bolted 49 yards for a score.
A one-yard TD plunge by Hunter Strickland made it 20-0 and Roberts' 38-yard TD pass to Durig gave the Hillers (1-2) a 27-0 lead in the first quarter.
Yough's only score came early in the second quarter on a 30-yard run that cut the Trinity lead to 27-6.