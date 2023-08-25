FREDERICKTOWN — Beth-Center's Teagan Veatch electrified the home crowd with a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half, but Riverview pulled away for a 41-20 victory Friday night.
Veatch ran for 156 yards on 14 attempts, but the Riverview duo of Landon Johnson (237 yards) and Carlo Buzzatto (164) combined for 401 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
