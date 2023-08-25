Beth-Center football helmet

FREDERICKTOWN — Beth-Center's Teagan Veatch electrified the home crowd with a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half, but Riverview pulled away for a 41-20 victory Friday night.

Veatch ran for 156 yards on 14 attempts, but the Riverview duo of Landon Johnson (237 yards) and Carlo Buzzatto (164) combined for 401 rushing yards and four touchdowns. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription