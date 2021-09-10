GLASSPORT — John Polefko's five-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter was the difference as Ringgold pulled out a 12-10 nonconference win Friday night over South Allegheny.
Ringgold (2-1), which has won two in a row, scored first, getting a two-yard touchdown run by Landon Oslowski for a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter.
A second-quarter field goal pulled South Allegheny to within 6-3 at halftime. The Gladiators (0-3) took a 10-6 lead in the third quarter when Kavan Markwood capped a drive with a one-yard scoring plunge.
The Rams, however, mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter that culminated with Polefko's scoring jaunt and the Ringgold defense was able to protect the two-point lead the rest of the way.