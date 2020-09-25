Ploefko
Ringgold's John Polefko (33) follows the blocking of Jacob Meyer (74) on a 62-yard touchdown run against Uniontown during the first quarter of Friday night's game at Joe Montana Stadium.

MONONGAHELA — John Polefko ran for 159 yards on only nine carries and scored three touchdown as Ringgold won its first game of the season and in impressive fashion, 48-6, over Uniontown in a non-conference game at Joe Montana Stadium Friday night.

Landon Oslowski scored 2 touchdowns for Ringgold (1-2) and Brayden Fine added a touchdown.

Ringgold took control early, forging a 28-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Rams led 35-6 at halftime.

Ringgol'd ground game dominated as the Rams rolled up 357 rushing yards.

It was the first game of the season for Uniontown, which had originally opted out of the season.

