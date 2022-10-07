LATROBE — Corey Boerio and John Wetzel each accounted for two touchdowns Friday night as Latrobe shut out Ringgold 42-0 in a Class 4A Big 7 Conference game.
Latrobe evened its conference record at 2-2 and pushed it overall mark to 4-3. Ringgold fell to 0-3 in the conference and 0-7 overall'
The Wildcats opened the scoring on a one-yard run by tailback Corey Boerio. Quarterback John Wetzel hit Boeri with a 1-yard touchdown pass minutes later to make it 14-0.
Robert Fulton pushed the football over from 1 yard 20 seconds before the first quarter ended to give Latrobe a 21-0 lead.
Wetzel broke free for a 17-yard run to give the Wildcats a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Ringgold did not get into Latrobe territory in the first half.
Kollin Stevens went 90 yards with the second-half kickoff to make it 35-0.
Ringgold suffered its fourth shutout of the season and has scored a total of 21 points this season.
