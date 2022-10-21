Carmichaels football helmet

ELLSWORTH — Tyler Richmond filled up the statistics sheet, leading Carmichaels to a 48-14 win over Bentworth in the Class A Tri-County South Conference.

The Mikes (4-2, 6-3) clinched a playoff berth with the victory and Richmond played a large part in the outcome. He scored four touchdowns, one rushing and three receiving. He had a nine-yard TD run in the first quarter and caught scoring passes of 20, 30 and 65 yards from Alec Anderson.

