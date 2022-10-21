ELLSWORTH — Tyler Richmond filled up the statistics sheet, leading Carmichaels to a 48-14 win over Bentworth in the Class A Tri-County South Conference.
The Mikes (4-2, 6-3) clinched a playoff berth with the victory and Richmond played a large part in the outcome. He scored four touchdowns, one rushing and three receiving. He had a nine-yard TD run in the first quarter and caught scoring passes of 20, 30 and 65 yards from Alec Anderson.
Richmond had seven receptions for 278 yards and rushed 11 times for an additional 88 yards.
Peyton Schooley had TD runs of seven and 36 yards int he fourth quarter for Carmichaels, and Anderson had a 24-yard scoring pass to Brandon Yakel. Anderson completed 16 of 23 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns.
Bentworth (0-6, 2-7) did all of its scoring in the first half on a 23-yard pass from Vitali Daniels to Christopher Harper and an 80-yard kickoff return by Benjamin Hays.
