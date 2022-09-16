CARMICHAELS — Tyler Richmond scored four touchdowns, one on a game-changing interception return in the final minute of the first half, Alec Anderson had a hand in six scores and Carmichaels defeated West Greene 46-27 in the Class A Tri-County South Conference opener.
Carmichaels (1-0, 3-1) overcame a big first half by West Greene’s Colin Brady, who rushed for three touchdowns and 250 yards in the first half. Brady’s TD runs of 50, 49 and 65 yards, all in the second quarter, gave West Greene (0-1, 0-4) a 19-12 lead.
However, Richmond intercepted a West Greene pass and weaved his way 39 yards through the Pioneers for a touchdown that brought the Mikes to within 19-18 with only 20 seconds left in the first half.
Carmichaels carried that momentum into the second half. Alec Anderson, who threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, connected with A.J. Donaldson for a 21-yard TD that put the Mikes ahead for good at 26-19.
Anderson and Richmond hooked up for a 25-yard TD pass late in the third quarter and again in the fourth for an 82-yard score. Richmond opened the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Brady threw a 61-yard TD pass to Seth Burns in the fourth quarter that trimmed Carmichaels’ lead to 40-27, but Anderson capped the scoring with a six-yard TD run with 1:17 remaining. Anderson had a two-yard scoring jaunt in the second quarter.
