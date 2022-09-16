Carmichaels football helmet

CARMICHAELS — Tyler Richmond scored four touchdowns, one on a game-changing interception return in the final minute of the first half, Alec Anderson had a hand in six scores and Carmichaels defeated West Greene 46-27 in the Class A Tri-County South Conference opener.

Carmichaels (1-0, 3-1) overcame a big first half by West Greene’s Colin Brady, who rushed for three touchdowns and 250 yards in the first half. Brady’s TD runs of 50, 49 and 65 yards, all in the second quarter, gave West Greene (0-1, 0-4) a 19-12 lead.

