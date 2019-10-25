MAPLETOWN — Playoff-bound California returned a punt, interception and kickoff for touchdowns, each in the first half, and defeated Mapletown 41-6 in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night.
California (6-1, 7-3) led 20-0 five minutes into the game as Jaeden Zuzak had a 43-yard punt return to open the scoring and a 55-yard TD run. Lucas Qualk returned an interception 28 yards to make it 20-0.
Landan Stevenson had a four-yard TD run late in the first half for Mapletown (1-6, 2-8), but California's Malik Ramsey returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a score.
The Trojans tacked on scoring runs of 52 yards by Zuzak and 24 yards by Colton Lusk in the third quarter. Zuzak finished with 124 yards on only six carries.