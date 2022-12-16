There are times when star players make plays in the regular season and put up impressive statistics but come up short in the postseason.
Then there is Quinton Martin.
The Belle Vernon junior scored five touchdowns in BVA’s Interstate Conference-clinching win at Elizabeth Forward in the regular season finale and added 10 more scores over five postseason games to lead the Leopards to their second WPIAL football crown and first PIAA championship.
Martin scored four touchdowns in Belle Vernon’s 55-7 WPIAL quarterfinal romp over East Allegheny, added two in the Leps’ 42-0 semifinal shutout of Freeport and scored all three BVA touchdowns in a 24-7 win over Avonworth in the WPIAL Class 3A championship at Acrisure Stadium.
After Belle Vernon downed Central Martinsburg 21-17 in the PIAA semifinals, Martin scored the lone offensive touchdown of the game in the Leopards’ 9-8 PIAA championship win over Neumann-Goretti last Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.
Martin finished with 1,274 rushing yards on 149 carries (8.6 yards per attempt), scored 21 rushing touchdowns, caught 29 passes for 415 yards and seven scores and returned two punts for touchdowns.
Who knows what kind of numbers the five-star recruit would have put up had he not sat out the second half of many games because the Leopards were so far ahead. Belle Vernon won its five conference games by an average score of 50-5.
Defensively, Martin intercepted four passes and was a key part in Belle Vernon not giving up a second-half touchdown over its last 11 games. The Leopards led the entire WPIAL in scoring defense, allowing only 8.7 points per game.
Earlier this month, Martin was named the Interstate’s Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and also made first team as a defensive back.
Postseason awards and accolades have been piling up for the 6-3, 200-pound Martin, and now he can add one more: 2022 Observer-Reporter Football Player of the Year.
“I am blessed to receive this acknowledgement,” he said. “However, this is an acknowledgment for my teammates and coaches as well. They helped put me in this position.”
Martin is the second Belle Vernon player to earn the distinction, and the second in as many years, following quarterback Devin Whitlock.
One to always putting the team first, Martin said the award was also about others who helped put him in the position to win it.
Martin’s response wasn’t surprising to those closest to him as he has remained humble and always made sure his teammates also received recognition.
After the East Allegheny win, when Martin rushed for 201 yards and the four scores (25, 2, 1 and 10 ayrds), he showered the offensive line with praise.
“I give all the credit to the offensive line,” he said after the Nov. 11 game. “They opened the holes and gave me the time to (get downfield).”
After the WPIAL championship win, Martin shared his happiness over the fact the seniors were able to win the title after coming up short twice in the previous three seasons.
“This group of seniors, ever since I was a freshman, have always been there for me and helped me with everything,” he said. “I am so happy for the seniors.”
With Belle Vernon trailing Neumann-Goretti late in the third quarter, 8-3, quarterback Braden Laux hit Martin with the game-winning touchdown pass, a swing pass to the left.
Again, Martin gave credit to others, this time to Laux and head coach Matt Humbert for the play call.
“I give full credit to Braden Laux on that touchdown,” he said before pointing out a 23-yard run by Laux on the previous play. “He made that big run and Coach Humbert knew everyone would key on him, so I was able to get open on that route.”
It is rare for a player so talented to be so humble and make sure others get their credit, but Humbert was not surprised to hear Martin’s response to winning this award.
“Q is such a humble kid who works hard each and every day,” Humbert said. “His year absolutely merits all of the accolades he receives, but it is about the team for him.
“His versatility on the field makes him stand out, but the most important thing is he works just as hard in the classroom.”
Martin has a laundry list of offers from programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State, and he has been able to maintain a 3.8 GPA.
A star player who makes the plays when they count, constantly gives credit to his teammates and excels in the classroom.
Some may say Martin is the total package for the Leopards.
But if you ask him, he will tell you he is only one part of the team.
One part, that is, of a WPIAL and PIAA championship team.
