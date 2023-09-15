WAYNESBURG – Breydon Woods and Jake Stephenson each came away with a souvenir from Waynesburg’s football game against Keystone Oaks.
Woods got crowned at halftime as Homecoming King and got a nice hat after the game.
Jake Stephenson was handed the game ball and a gold necklace, which he gets to keep for the week as Player of the Game.
And, oh yeah, the two players scored second-half touchdowns that gave the Raiders a 12-0 victory over Keystone Oaks in a Class AA Century Conference opener.
The win is the fourth straight to start the season and hasn’t been accomplished since 2000.
The real test starts next week when Waynesburg travels to McGuffey then hosts Washington.
“This is the second time I got (the game ball and chain),” said Stephenson, the Raiders’ speedy quarterback. “The last time I got one was after the Carmichaels game.”
Stephenson broke off a 55-yard touchdown run with 9:58 to play to put the game out of reach. He broke over left tackle and outraced everyone to the end zone.
“I hit the seam and bounced out there as fast as I could,” said Stephenson, who ran for an unofficial total of 114 yards. “I didn’t think I was going to get caught.”
Woods scored on a 20-yard burst through the middle of the Keystone Oaks defense, five plays after the Golden Eagles lost 11 yads on a fake punt.
“I saw two linebackers and made them miss,” said Woods, who finished the game with 44 yards rushing. “I heard the student section after I scored. The whole stands were going crazy. The students were going crazy. (Keystone Oaks) really didn’t do anything after that.”
Up to that point, the game was scoreless, thanks to some great defensive plays by the Raiders.
“We have two great defensive coordinators in Dave Sarra and Derek Bochna,” said Waynesburg head coach Aaron Giorgi. “They have been on point every single week with their scheme.
“I know we’re putting up nice offensive numbers but in a game like this where we struggled in the first half, our defense came to life and gave us the spark we needed.”
The first half was a game of almosts. Keystone Oaks almost had two touchdowns if not for the strong play of Waynesburg’s defense.
KO almost had good field position in the second quarter but muffed a Dalton Taylor punt that was recovered by Ethan Kiger for Waynesburg.
Waynesburg almost had a chance for a Taylor field goal with 4.2 seconds left in a quarter, but a Waynesburg penalty for illegal motion penalty by the Raiders.
But KO and head coach Steve McCormick had to be kicking themselves because of the missed opportunities. A 13-play drive brought the football to the Waynesburg 6-yard line where Keystone Oaks ran it for time of three yards before turning the ball over at the 2.
“We have to do a better job of executing and that start’s at practice,” said McCormick. “We have to come out Monday and get things corrected.”
Keystone Oaks saw another opportunity go by the wayside when the snap from center eluded quarterback DiMajio Locante and turned into a 14-yard loss.
