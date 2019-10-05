SEWICKLEY — Patrick Cutchember scored two touchdown passes and Quaker Valley recovered a blocked punt for a score as the Quakers picked up their first win of the season Friday night, 28-13 over Waynesburg in a Class 3A Tri-County West Conference game.
Donovan Cutchember gave Quaker Valley (1-4, 1-5) a 12-6 lead in the second quarter when he ran 31 yards for a touchdown. It started a run of 22 unanswered points by the Quakers.
Patrick Cutchember caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Michael Apiotes and scored on a 29-yard run. Apiotes also recovered the blocked punt in the third quarter for a touchdown that gave Quaker Valley a 28-6 lead.
Darnell Johnson had a 25-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Trevor Stephenson had an 85-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter for Waynesburg's scores. The Raiders fell to 0-5 in the conference and 2-5 overall.