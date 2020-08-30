By John Sacco
For the Observer-Reporter
Despite the loss of one of the most successful senior classes in the school’s storied football history, the mark remains squarely on the back of each Washington High School football player in 2020.
While there is work to be done, a quarterback to be found and an identity to be establised, like it or not, the Little Prexies have expectations and tradition to live up to.
That is OK with coach Mike Bosnic. He understands the bar at Wash High is as high as it is anywhere in the WPIAL.
The Little Prexies have qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs nine consecutive seasons. They have been to the WPIAL championship game in two of the last three years – winning the title in 2017 and finishing as runnersup last season.
While there are questions to be answered and positions to be filled, Wash High cannot ease into 2020.
The pandemic helped to essentially eliminate non-conference games and a change by the WPIAL in scheduling moved McGuffey, which has been Wash High’s chief rival in the conference, from the last game to the first.
The Highlanders, who enter the season as the conference favorite, have been close in recent seasons but haven’t gotten past the Little Prexies. McGuffey has a big chance to do that this season.
“We lost a great group of seniors,” Bosnic said. “The group will be hard to replace.
“The kids are excited for the season and they are willing to put in the work. We’re taking it one day at a time, just working to get better.
“Obviously, we have to hit the ground running because our game against McGuffey is always a huge game. It always is a tough game against them. It’s the kind of game where anything can happen.”
In addition to its other Century Conference opponents, which includes Beth-Center, Chartiers-Houston, Frazier, Waynesburg and Charleroi, the Little Prexies will play crosstown rival Trinity at Hiller Field Oct. 9.
It will be the first meeting between the schools since 1999. Wash High and Trinity played every year from 1980-1999. The Little Prexies lead the all-time series 44-16-3.
“The attitude, work ethic, the maturity I have seen with this team is impressive and encouraging,” Bosnic said. “One thing we have been able do is sustain the program and pass along the tradition of the program from different classes of kids. I’m really proud of that.
“Our kids expect to win and are willing to work to do what it takes to remain at that level. It’s a special thing.”
One of the most important measures of business is for the Little Prexies to find a quarterback to replace record-breaking Zach Swartz.
Bosnic said the staff is looking at four players to fill the void. Those players include senior Asa Charnik (5-10, 175), junior Mario Griffin (5-8, 160), junior Brandon Patterson (6-3, 185) and sophomore Davoun Fuse (6-4, 210).
“Asa is a great kid, and a great leader,” Bosnic said. “He’s a 4.0 student and a hard worker. All of our candidates are nice athletes with potential.”
Bosnic pointed to seniors Amari Miller (5-10, 235), a fullback/linebacker; Michael Allen (6-1, 186), a running back/linebacker; and Shaliek Cox (5-11, 180), a running back/defensive end, as players to watch.
In addition, senior Steven Patterson (6-1, 250), a two-year starter on the offensive line; senior Zackary Doman (6-0, 310), a two-way lineman; and senior Ronald Brown (5-8, 200), a running back/linebacker; add experience and muscle.
Others returning players include junior two-way lineman Cameron Carter-Green (6-2, 270), and junior Tayshawn Levy (6-0, 190), a running back and defensive back.
“It’s exciting,” Bosnic said. “We just lost a special group, special class of football players and young men, many who were with us four years and made great contributions. We’re going to miss them.
“But it’s also exciting for our kids now to understand and embrace that it’s now thier time to step up, step in and make this their team.”