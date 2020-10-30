Eli Jochem caught three touchdown passes from Cole Spencer and returned an interception for another score as top-seeded Pine-Richland defeated South Fayette 47-7 in a Class 5A first-round playoff game Friday night.
Spencer completed 14 of 18 passes in the first half, accouting for 170 yards and three scores. He added a five-yard rushing touchdown, helping Pine-Richland (7-0) build a 41-0 halftime advantage.
The Spencer-to-Jochem combination connected on scoring passes covering nine, two and 28 yards. Jochem returned an interception 51 yards for a score.
The lone touchdown by South Fayette (4-4) came on a 31-yard pass to Ryan McGuire from Naman Alemada in the third quarter.