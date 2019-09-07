TURTLE CREEK — Logan Pfeuffer threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half, and Peters Township shut out Woodland Hills for the second year in a row, 26-0, Friday in a Class 5A Allegheny Eight Conference game.
The first score for PT (1-0, 3-0) was set up when Ryan Magiske recovered a fumble in the first quarter at the Woodland Hills 32. Pfeuffer then found Cordan Hondru wide open in the left corner of the end zone for a 6-0 lead.
Pfeuffer threw two touchdown passes to Josh Casilli in the second quarter. They covered 15 and five yards.
After a scoreless third quarter, PT's Lucas Culan got behind the Woodland Hills secondary for a 45-yard scoring pass with 7:48 remaining, sealing the victory.
Woodland Hills (0-2, 0-3) got isnide the Indians' 10-yard line in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over on downs.