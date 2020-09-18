MONESSEN — Owen Petrisek scored two touchdowns Friday night, the latter with 5:11 to go, and Bentworth held Monessen to 70 yards total in a 14-6 victory in a Tri-County South Conference game.
It was the first wins for Bentworth (1-1, 1-1) over Monessen since 2001, though the teams did play each year since then.
Petrisek gave Bentworth a 7-6 lead when he caught a halfback option pass from Trent Cavanaugh that covered 70 yards. Petrisek would later score on an 18-yard run.
Petrisek had 10 tackles and three quarterback sacks, and carried the ball 11 times for 62 yards.
Cavanaugh and Trevor Richardson each recovered a fumble from their linebacker positions.
Dayton Carson caught a touchdown pass for Monessen (0-2, 0-2). Elijah David rushed for 36 yards on six tries.