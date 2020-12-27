The postseason awards continue to pile up for Peters Township football players Corban Hondru and Donovan McMillon.
The talented defensive duo led a group of 13 local players who were named to the Pennsylvania Football News.com Coaches all-state teams that were released over the weekend. Teams were selected statewide for each of the six classifications.
Hondru, a linebacker, and McMillon, a defensive back, were named to the Class 5A first team defense. They helped Peters Township to its first undefeated regular season since 1975 and a spot in the WPIAL championship game. Each player is a Division I recruit. Hondru, who was recently named the Observer-Reporter Player of the Year, is headed to Miami (Ohio) and the hard-hitting McMillon is a Florida recruit.
Hondru and McMillon each were named first team last week on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.
Peters Township senior tackle Austin McKinnon was selected to the second team defense.
South Fayette led all local schools with four selections on the all-state teams. Senior wide receiver Charley Rossi, who had 46 pass receptions, was the Lions’ lone first team selection on the Class 5A squad. Junior defensive end Keon Johnson and senior cornerback Joey Audia were named to the second team defense and senior Ryan O’Hair was chosen to the second team offense.
Canon-McMillan’s Connor McMahon was the only local player on the Class 6A team. The offensive tackle was named to the first team offense.
Three area players were selected to the Class 4A team, including two on the first team. Belle Vernon’s dual threat quarterback Devin Whitlock was named to the first team as an athlete and Ringgold’s Clayton Rosensteel was chosen as the first team punter.
Trinity running back Micah Finley, who scored 15 touchdowns for the Hillers, was named to the Class 4A second team at the athlete position.
No local players were chosen to the Class 2A team. In Class A, Bentworth’s versatile Owen Petrisek was named second team all-state offense at the athlete position. Fort Cherry defensive back Mitchell Cook was chosen to the second team in the secondary.