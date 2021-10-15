BETHEL PARK — This time, it didn't take Peters Township two days to lose a football game.
How about 48 minutes?
That's how long Bethel Park needed for a 38-8 victory over Peters Township in an Allegheny Six Conference game Friday night.
Peters Township, which fell to Moon, 29-26, last week in a game that was halted by weather and completed the next day, fell to 0-3 in the conference and 4-4 overall. Bethel Park moves to 3-0 in the conference and 5-3 overall.
Tyler Volpatti scored two touchdowns and Gavin Moul returned a fumble 55 yards for a back-breaking touchdown for Bethel Park.
Bethel Park built a 21-0 halftime lead, thanks in part to Peters Township mistakes.
An interception of a Sam Miller pass set Bethel Park up at the PT 11. Max Blanc ran it in from the run for the second touchdown of the quarter.
Bethel Park scored first on a 27-yard pass from Blanc to Jake Kirchner with 5:07 left in the quarter.
Troy Volpatti scored from four yards out to make it 14-0 in the second quarter.
Peters Township was turned away from the Bethel Park defense with a first-and-goal at the one.