HARRISON CITY – Peters Township scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 28-14 victory over Penn-Trafford in a nonconference game Friday night.
“We’re 1-0 this week,” said Peters Township head coach T.J. Plack in a television interview after the game. “That’s all we base our program on.This is a long trip out here but our guys came out and fought like warriors.”
Peters Township jumped to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter but Penn-Trafford rally to take 14-12 lead on a touchdown by Carter Green. It was the last score of the game for Penn-Trafford.
Peters Township dominated the fourth quarter as Carter Shanefelt and Rich Woods scored a touchdown and Andrew Massucci kicked a 34-yard field goal.
“We got a couple guys back,” said Plack in the television interview. “We got a couple guys who are learning every game.”
Peters Township moved to 3-1 and Penn-Trafford fell to 2-2.
Peters Towhship carved out as 12-7 lead at halftime.
The Indians got on the board first when Sam Miller hit the first of his two first-half touchdown passes. This one went to Carter Shanafelt from four yards out in the first quarter. The extra-point kick was missed.
Peters Township made it 12-0 when Jacob Macosco broke off a 30-yard run. Again, the extra-point attempt was missed by Andrew Massucci.
Penn-Trafford finally got on the board when Cade Yacamelli slashed through the Peters Township defense from the 12-yard line and Nate Schlessinger kicked the extra-point.
Peters Township tried a 47-yard field goal that fell just short.