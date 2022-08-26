FOX CHAPEL — Rich Woods and Brendan McCullough combined for seven touchdowns and led Peters Township to a 56-0 beat down of Fox Chapel in the season-opening games for both teams.
Woods scored on runs of 1, 10, 12 and 62 yards for the Indians.
McCullough and quarterback Chris Cibrone connected on TD passes of 44, 14 and 92 yards for Peters Township.
Woods scored on runs of 1, 10, 12 and 62 yards for the Indians.
McCullough and quarterback Chris Cibrone connected on TD passes of 44, 14 and 92 yards for Peters Township.
Mark Ripepi returned a fumble 24 yards for a score in the fourth quarter of this Mercy Rule game.
