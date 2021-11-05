PITTSBURGH — A snap from center that went over the head of quarterback John Green turned out to be the key play in the fourth quarter that gave Peters Township a 33-28 victory over North Hills in a WPIAL Class 5A football playoff game Friday night.
North Hills (7-4) had just scored on a 23-yard run by Liam Tracy and Robert Dickerson caught the two-point conversion pass.
North Hills intercepted a pass at the one, moved it tot he three, were forced to punt and the high snap provided a safety.
Ethan Kirch scored on runs of 33 and nine yards and Andrew Massucci hit a 36-yard field goal to put PT up 31-20.
Peters Township advances to the quarterfinals, where it meets Pine Richland.
North Hill finishes at 7-4.
North Hills got on the board first when Robert Dickerson pulled in a 70-yard touchdown pass from John Green with 7:15 left in the first quarter.
But Peters Township answered in the second quarter when quarterback Sam Miller pushed the football over from the 4-yard line.
North Hills took a 14-7 lead on an 11-yard run by Chase Foskey with 8:59 left in the half.
Peters Township showed anything North Hills can do. ... when Miller hit Jacob Macosko with a 70-yard touchdown of its own. That tied the game 14-14 with 8:45 to play in the second quarter.
Late in the half, Peters Township drove inside the North Hills 5 when Miller fumbled the ball away to North Hills.
In the final minute, Miller hit Macosko with a 45-yard pass play to the four but time ran out after two more tries.