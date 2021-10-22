McMURRAY – Don’t count Peters Township out of the football playoff chase just yet.
The Indians gave up an early touchdown, then scored the next 30 points to upend West Allegheny, 30-7, in a Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game Friday night.
The win moved the Indians record to 1-3 in the conference and 5-4 overall. Peters Township must defeat South Fayette in the regular season finale to clinch a berth.
“This was huge,” said Peters Township head coach TJ Plack in a postgame interview. “We went 1-0 this weekend and now have one more to go next weekend. Our backs are against the wall. We told the kids this is the playoffs. If we lost this game or lose next week then it’s over.”
Upper St. Clair won a heart-stopper from South Fayette, 31-28, with a field goal in overtime.
West Allegheny scored first when the Indians fumbled and WA recovered. Nodin Tracy made Peters Township pay with a two-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.
But that would be all for West Allegheny.
Peters Township unleashed its running game with Ethan Kirch scoring on two short runs to give Peters Township a 14-7 lead.
Then quarterback Sam Miller unleashed his throwing arm. He hit Luke Petrarca on a pretty 13-yard touchdown then found Jacob Macosko for another score to make it 28-7.
Peters Township’s defense came through with a safety when Petrarca tackled a West Allegheny player in his own end zone in the third quarter.
“These guys took care of business,” Plack said in the interview. “We limited mistakes. We played with a lot of intensity and we have one more (win) to go. 1-0, that’s all I care about. Give me one more next week,”