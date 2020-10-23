IMPERIAL — Peters Township knocked off West Allegheny 23-7 Friday night to head into the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs undefeated.
Peters Township (6-0, 5-0) wrapped up its Allegheny Six Conference championship campaign by scoring 17 unanswered points against West Allegheny (3-4, 1-4).
Vinny Siranni and Nico Pate had first-half touchdown runs, as Peters Township took a 13-7 lead into halftime.
Peters Township quarterback Logan Pfeuffer then connected with Breylen Carrington for an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter before Andrew Massuci wrapped up the Indians' scoring with a 24-yard field foal with 4:14 remaining in the game.