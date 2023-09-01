McMURRAY – It’s hard to follow up a 35-0 win with an even bigger win but that’s what Peters Township did Friday night.
After beating Fox Chapel 35-0 at home last week, the Indians played before a packed home crowd in a non-conference matchup with Seneca Valley Friday night and dominated, 48-7.
Coach TJ Plack’s team scored on its first two possessions, led 28-0 at halftime, and by then, the game was virtually over.
Peters Township (2-0) had a solid setup on its first drive, starting at midfield. The Indians cashed in on a 1-yard run by Vinny Sarcone. It was the first of three running TDs for Sarcone, and Plack was pleased with how his offense ran the ball.
“That’s one thing we wanted to do,” Plack said. “That’s something that we lacked the last couple years is the run game. But our line’s back – they were young last year, they’re back. We tried to preach physicality. We know we have a couple of guys on the outside. But the run game, that’s where you win games.”
Sarcone credited the boys up front.
“Our linemen always create those holes for us,” Sarcone said. “Our big guys up front really create most of that run game.”
PT got the ball right back on the ensuing kickoff when Darius McMillion recovered a fumble. He ran it into the end zone, but the touchdown didn’t happen because of a high school football’s ball advancement rule.
With 12 seconds left in the first quarter, Peters Township’s Nick McCullough picked off a pass to set the Indians up at the SV 26. PT took advantage early in the next quarter on a four-yard run by Preston Blair.
Peters Township scored its last touchdown of the first half through the air, on a two-yard pass from Nolan Diluca to Reston Lehman. That virtually put the game to bed.
Because of Seneca Valley’s (0-2) pedigree, Plack was surprised by how easily his team won.
“They’re one heck of a program,” Plack said, “and they have been for a while. I know they’re young. I was talking to coach earlier, and that’s what we were last year. We were extremely young. I know they’re trying to put it together, they’re trying to get healthy, getting into conference play, but Ron does a great job over there. I’m just excited (with) how our kids played, honestly. I told them the effort, the execution was top of the line.”
Peters Township missed the postseason by a game in 2022, and for Plack, the key to a different 2023 will be how his veterans respond.
“We took our whooping last year,” he said, “and we have some veteran guys. We have some juniors who are veterans, they’ve played in clutch games. I’m just real excited that they’re buying into all three (phases).”
Peters Township will look to keep things rolling next week at Trinity in another non-conference clash. Seneca Valley is in section play and will stay in Washington County, playing at Canon-McMillan. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7.
Plack is ready for a challenge in what will be PT’s first road game.
“I know they have some very good plans,” Plack said, “they’re very physical. So we get to go on the road for the first time and we still have a chip on our shoulder. We have a lot to prove.”
