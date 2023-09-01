Peters Township football helmet

McMURRAY – It’s hard to follow up a 35-0 win with an even bigger win but that’s what Peters Township did Friday night.

After beating Fox Chapel 35-0 at home last week, the Indians played before a packed home crowd in a non-conference matchup with Seneca Valley Friday night and dominated, 48-7.

Indians stay undefeated, and unchallenged, early in season following thumping of Class 6A Seneca Valley.

