By Colin C. Rhodes
For the Observer-Reporter
ROGERSVILLE – Mapletown is now 10-0 after defeating West Greene 64-17 Friday in the Tri-County South Conference finale at Kennedy Field.
The Maples have achieved an undefeated regular season for the first time since 1968.
“There was a lot of pressure coming into the game tonight, knowing that it’s been 54 years since we had an undefeated team and it was just a great win for us,” Mapletown head coach George Messich said. “We started a little slow on defense, but we really picked it up and I’m really, really super proud of these kids.”
Mapletown’s offense totaled 431 rushing yards and seven touchdown on the ground.
Landan Stevenson led the team by carrying the ball 19 times for 252 yards. He scored five touchdowns on runs of 40, 18, 38, five, and 13 yards.
A.J. Vanata contributed 141 yards on eight carries for Mapletown. He scored a 70-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter.
Stevenson also surpassed West Greene’s Colin Brady, who sat out this game because of a hamstring injury, as the WPIAL’s rushing leader.
“I thought it was a great offensive group tonight,” Messich said.
West Greene (2-5, 2-8), despite not having Brady this game, had players that stepped up. Johnny Lampe had 104 yards on 24 carries. Lane Allison had 137 yards passing on nine completions out of 14 attempts and two touchdowns, covering 17 and 29 yards.
“(Lampe) is a warrior,” West Greene head coach Brian Hanson said. “Tougher than nails. He does anything you ask him to do.”
With its season over, West Greene has next year to look forward to. And Hanson has some confidence about next year.
“We’re a young, young team,” Hanson said. “Every starter is coming back. We knew we were going to take some lumps this year just from an inexperienced standpoint, but they they show glimpses that they have a really good future.”
With playoffs in their sights, Mapletown is the only team in the Class A that is undefeated. There is still some uncertainty as to who it will face and where it will be seeded when the playoff brackets are released.
“I have no idea,” Messich said. “You never know what they’re going to do, so we’ll find out (Saturday).”
WPIAL playoffs are scheduled to start Nov. 4 and 5. Mapletown has been assured of a home game because it is a conference champion.
