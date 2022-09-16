BELLE VERNON — Conlin Green scored his second touchdown of the game and Logan Swartz kicked both extra points in the fourth quarter as Penn-Trafford came away with a 14-13 win over Belle Vernon in a non-conference game Friday night.
Green rushed 23 times for 123 yards for Penn-Trafford (3-1). Quinton Martin and Jake Gedekoh both rushed for 69 yards.
