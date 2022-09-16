DORMONT — Keystone Oaks led 40-0 at halftime and went on to a 57-13 victory over Waynesburg in the Class 2A Century Conference opener Friday night.
Daniel Hufman and Breydon Woods had short touchdown runs for the Raiders (0-1, 0-4). Woods finished with 138 yards rushing on 25 carries.
