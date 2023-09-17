DORMONT — Kole Olszewski threw four touchdown passes and Bishop Canevin's defense shut down Burgettstown in a 35-0 victory on Saturday in Black Hills Conference play.
Olszewski was 14 of 19 for 311 yards. His favorite target was Az'Jaun Marshall, who caught five passes for 141 yards, including two for scores.
