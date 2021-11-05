ROGERSVILLE – For the second time in three years, the West Greene Pioneers hosted a WPIAL first-round football playoff game. Two years ago, the Pioneers shut out Greensburg Central Catholic. This time, the script was flipped on the fourth-seeded Pioneers by the 13th-seeded Springdale Dynamos, who won, 28-0 in a Class A game.
A year ago, the West Greene finished 4th in the Tri-County South conference and missed out on the WPIAL playoffs. This season, with a senior-ladened roster, the Pioneers finished the regular season as conference champions at 8-2 and with a perfect 7-0 mark inside the conference.
“This group is used to high expectations. They’re used to the one-and-done scenario.” West Greene Brian Hanson said. “This group of seniors have been in the playoffs now three out of their four years. So, there is definitely a sense of urgency to win.”
West Greene received the opening kickoff and senior quarterback Wesley Whipkey threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage. Springdale took advantage of the short field. The Dynamos scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Logan Dexter.
“We’re kind of a snowball team. When we get things rolling, it becomes a snowball effect.” Hanson said. “We tried catching them out of position on the first play. We’ve been a running team throughout the year but they’re such a well-coached team and they made a play.”
After that Dynamos touchdown, the defenses for both teams dominated. The Pioneers held Springdale to 101 total yards and only one touchdown in the first half. The Dynamos’ defense allowed 142 yards in the first half.
Springdale took a 14-0 lead when senior defensive back Chris Savko had an 85-yard interception return with 40 seconds left in the first half.
“That was a huge play for us.” Springdale head coach Seth Napierkowski “We were only up a touchdown, and they were driving on us. If they score there, then it would’ve been a whole new ballgame.”
The offensive woes continued for West Greene when senior fullback Corey Wise fumbled at midfield. The ensuing drive for Springdale led to points when senior quarterback Legend Ausk found senior wide receiver John Utiss for an 8-yard touchdown.
“Legend does all the small things so well for us.” Napierkowski said. “His clock management towards the end was huge for us. He led us on some long drives tonight.”
Springdale ended the night’s scoring late in the 4th quarter when Savko scored his second touchdown (first offensive) of the game with a 3-yard run.
The West Greene offense was held to 253 total yards. Hanson knew his team had some injuries coming into the game but credits the Springdale defense on its performance.
“Some of the runs we’ve popped for big gains this season weren’t there.” Hanson said. “Their secondary was super disciplined on the back end, so our passing attack had trouble as well tonight.”
The Pioneers fail to advance in the WPIAL playoffs but finish the season with an 8-3 record. Despite the playoff loss Hanson still views the season as a success.
“This group of seniors is the winningest class to come through here.” Hanson said. “A lot of people wrote us off, they had Carmichaels or California to win the conference. Our team played good football all year and made the school proud.”
Springdale advances to the quarterfinals and will travel to the fifth-seeded Rochester next Friday.